Public school board adds eight new cases of COVID-19 Friday

The Greater Essex County District School Board is adding more positive cases of COVID-19.

On Friday, single student cases were identified at Forest Glade and Southwood elementary along with Herman Academy Secondary and Kingsville high school.

Hetherington elementary and Belle River high school each saw two cases.

Students and staff who may have been affected have been given direction from the local health unit.

The public board has seen 311 positive cases of the virus so far this school year.

There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks at 15 schools across the region.