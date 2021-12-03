Public school board adds five new cases of COVID-19

The Greater Essex County District School Board is adding five new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday.

The latest cases were discovered at Centennial Central, Gosfield North and Westgate elementary schools.

A staff case was also identified at Begley elementary bringing the public board's total to 228 confirmed cases since the school year began.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

There have been roughly 600 school cohorts dismissed in Windsor-Essex since the beginning of the school year affecting approximately 12,000 students.