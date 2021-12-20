Public school board adds seven more positive cases of COVID-19

While students are out for the holiday break, the Greater Essex County District School Board is still adding positive COVID-19 cases.

Since Friday, the board has seen seven more cases bringing its total to 318 so far this school year.

The latest cases were identified in students at A.V. Graham, Jack Miner, Gore Hill and Prince Edward elementary schools along with a single case at Kingsville secondary.

A staff case was also found at Massey high school.

The local health unit has given instructions to staff and students who may have been affected.

Despite being off school, parents are still being asked to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 and to have them tested if they appear ill.