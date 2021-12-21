Public school board adds six positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

COVID-19 cases continue to pile up at the Greater Essex County District School Board.

Six new students cases were added Tuesday at Amherstburg, Belle River, Giles Campus, Lakeshore Discovery and Legacy Oak Trial elementary schools along with a single case at Walkerville high school.

The local health unit has contacted any students or staff who may have been exposed.

The latest confirmed cases bring the board's total to 324 so far this school year.