Public School Board, CUPE Reach Tentative Deal

WINDSOR — The Greater Essex County District School Board and the union representing its office, clerical and technical staff have reached a tentative agreement.

The deal was reached Thursday during contract negotiations and covers 230 members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 1348.

The board says in a news release that the agreement provides "stability and security moving forward for both employees and the board."

The deal must be ratified by union members and trustees on the school board over the next few weeks.

--Files from AM800's Paul McDonald and Rusty Thomson