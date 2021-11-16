Public school board educators now permitted to wear respirators

Educators at the Greater Essex County District School Board can now wear respirators in the workplace if they choose to do so.

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the school system, trustee Ron LeClair made the motion stating a switch from standard masks will help better protect staff as the majority of students are under the age of 12 and, therefore, unvaccinated.

He says many teachers have been asking for this.

"You've heard the words, "another COVID winter." This motion provides support to our staff, a staff that has worked very hard in a very difficult frontline environment and works in a very professional manner providing education to our students despite their own concerns, anxieties and trepidation."

Trustee Aimee Omstead gave support to the motion and says Canada's top doctor agrees as well.

"It is my belief, with every fibre of my body, that this has to occur. If everything was perfect in society, there wouldn't be any COVID, but as we've heard from many people, including Dr. Theresa Tam, layers of protection are needed to prevent the spread of COVID."

Trustee Julia Burgess is calling the motion progressive.

"It may be outside of fashion, it may be outside of what's presently on the books, but you know, science evolves, standards evolve. Some people feel unsafe at work and they want access to get a Health Canada approved respirator. I think they should be able to do that."

Trustees gave LeClair's motion unanimous support which states education staff can wear a Health Canada approved 3M N-95 respirator in the workplace, but it must be obtained at their own cost while a fit test is required as well.

A second motion was passed at Tuesday night's meeting which calls on the Ministry of Education to step up and cover the cost of the enhanced PPE.