Public school board identifies four positive COVID-19 cases

More positive COVID-19 cases at the Greater Essex County District School Board.

On Thursday, three positive cases were identified in students at Giles Campus French Immersion and M.D. Bennie public schools along with a single student case at Massey high school.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being reminded continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.

To date, the public board has seen 113 positive cases this school year.