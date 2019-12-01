Public School Board Looking to Partner with Community Agencies

The Greater Essex County District School Board is looking to partner community groups.

The board recently held a meeting with a number of agencies, looking at ways to share facilities.

Superintendent of Business Shelley Armstrong says it was a chance for the board to highlight space in new builds and existing buildings for community groups to use.

She says the board wanted to update the community on its available spaces.

"We do this every year and as information changes in terms of new builds and so forth, we would update information for that but we're always looking to try and partner with our community partners to offer great services for our students and for the community itself," says Armstrong.

Armstrong says the board has space available for community groups.

"This is more using excess space for a more longer term arrangement for offering programs that a community partner might have and it's an opportunity for them to kind of get into space that already exist or to partner for new builds and offer programs that way," says Armstrong.

She says it was a very informative meeting.

"There were a lot of great questions that people approached us after the meeting on to discuss and we'll have to see what the process brings out from there," says Armstrong.

The proposed partnerships are in support of the Ontario Ministry of Education's Community Planning and Partnership Initiative.

The initiative allows school boards to explore opportunities to share facilities with community partners.