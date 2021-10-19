Public school board moving to allow extracurricular activities

The Greater Essex County District School Board is moving forward with a policy to allow extracurricular activities.

The board has announced that extracurricular activities will be limited to students, officials and volunteers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The policy is based on recommendations from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, which had paused all extracurricular activities to start the school year to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In order to take part in any activities, students in grade 7 through 12 must provide proof of vaccination and will be required to complete a COVID vaccination form that must include vaccination receipts from the Ontario COVID-19 Vaccination Portal.

Each individual school will inform students regarding available extracurricular activities throughout the school year.

The board is still working with the Windsor-Essex County Secondary Schools Athletic Association (WECSSA) to determine which sports will be able to proceed.

The decision will be based on the amount of time left in the season, on the number of students eligible to take part, and the number of coaches available. A timeline for a return to play will depend on those factors.

