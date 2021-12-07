Public school board nearing 250 confirmed cases of COVID-19

The Greater Essex County District School Board is nearing 250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after nine more were added Tuesday.

The latest student cases were discovered at D.M. Eagle, David Suzuki, Legacy Oak Trail, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Edward elementary where three cases were identified.

Two staff cases were found at A.V. Graham and the board's virtual elementary school as well.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

The public board has seen 247 positive cases so far this school year.

Parents are being reminded to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling sick.