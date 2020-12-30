Public School Board Offering Final Learning Model Change for Students

The Greater Essex County District School Board is giving parents a final opportunity to change their child's learning model for the remainder of the school year.

Superintendent of Education Chris Mills says starting on Wednesday, December 30, parents have the opportunity to change their child's learning model from virtual learning to in person learning or from in person learning to virtual learning.

He says if parents decide to keep their child's current learning model, they do not have to fill out the online form.

Mills says the change will take place for elementary students on February 1 and on February 3 for secondary students.

"This change would come into effect in February, it's not an immediate change," says Mills. "Obviously it takes some time and preparation and planning for so it would be for a February date. We're looking at the beginning of February for both elementary and secondary changes to take effect and we would ask parents to fill out that form only if they want a change of model for their child."

He says the board feels more students will be shifting to online learning.

"Obviously with the numbers the way they are out in the community, the number of COVID cases, we do anticipate that there would be a shift to a higher number of students that want to go virtual," says Mills.

Mill says the board will continue to follow the direction of the province along with the Ministry of Education and the local health unit.

He says board wants to be prepared if its able to change learning models.

"We recognize the fact that it's not the ideal time with the number of cases the way they are right now but it is something that takes a significant amount of planning and preparation for and we want to make sure it's a smooth transition for our students," says Mills. "You know change is hard on our students and on our staff and we want to ensure there's enough lead time to prepare for that."

Mills says parents that are changing their child's learning model have until 4pm on January 6 to fill out the online form.

Back in October, 1,879 public elementary students shifted from learning at home back to the classroom while 474 public elementary students left the classroom and started online learning.

At the secondary level, 656 left the classroom for virtual learning while 317 students headed back to the classroom.

The online form can be found at publicboard.ca.