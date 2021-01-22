Public School Board Offers Another Chance to Change Learning Models

The Greater Essex County District School Board has extended the deadline for elementary school students to change learning models.

According to the release, the Request for Change Survey has reopened to coincide with the resumption of in-person learning on Feb. 10.

The board says changes need to be submitted by Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. in order to "minimize disruption to student timetables and schedules, no changes will be accommodated after this date."

Officials say the chosen learning model will have to be used for the remainder of the school year.

The board says the changeover will take effect on Feb. 16.

CLICK HERE to find the Request for Change Survey.