Public School Board Ratifies Deal with Office, Clerical and Technical Staff
The Greater Essex County District School Board has ratified a new collective agreement with its office, clerical and technical staff.
CUPE Local 1348 represents the roughly 230 employees at the board.
A tentative deal was reached on March 5 with workers voting to accept the new contract on April 1.
According to the public board, representatives of each group will continue to work together collaboratively to implement the new agreement.