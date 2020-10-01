Public School Board Reaches Tentative Deal with Occasional Teachers

A tentative agreement has been reached between the Greater Essex County District School Board and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation Occasional Teachers District 9.



According to a release from the board, the tentative agreement was reached through a thorough process and represents the best possible outcome for all involved.

The release goes on to say that the tentative agreement provides stability and security moving forward for both employees and the board.

The tentative agreement remains subject to ratification by the OSSTF occasional teacher members and the trustees of the GECDSB.

The ratification meetings are expected to take place in early October.