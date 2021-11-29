Public school board reporting a dozen COVID-19 cases since Friday

The Greater Essex County District School Board has added a dozen new COVID-19 cases since Friday.

Single student cases are being reported at Eastwood, Kingsville, Belle River, Begley, Malden Central and Herman Academy elementary schools along with Belle River, Walkerville, Leamington and Herman Academy secondary schools.

Staff cases were also discovered at Amherstburg Public School and the board's virtual elementary school.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Parents are once again being reminded continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.

The public board has seen 204 positive cases of COVID-19 this school year.