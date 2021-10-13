Public school board reporting COVID-19 case at Leamington elementary school

The Greater Essex County District School Board is reporting just one new COVID-19 case Wednesday.

The latest case was discovered in a student at Mount Carmel-Blytheswood Public School in Leamington.

Since the new school year began last month, the public board has seen a total of 81 confirmed cases — 77 students along with four staff members.

The local health unit has notified affected staff and students and those who did not receive a call can continue to attend class as usual.

Parents are being reminded to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.