Public school board reporting COVID-19 cases at two elementary schools

A student at Queen Victoria Public School and a student at Bellewood Public School have tested postive for COVID-19.

According to the Greater Essex County District School Board, close contacts in both cases have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The confirmed cases have been posted on the board's website.

Queen Victoria Public School is located near downtown Windsor on Victoria Avenue while Bellewood Public School is in south Windsor on Labelle Street.