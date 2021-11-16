Public school board reporting just one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday

The Greater Essex County District School Board is adding one new case of COVID-19.

The latest case was identified on Tuesday at DM Eagle elementary in east Windsor — there are now five active cases at the school as four others were discovered on Sunday.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Parents are being reminded continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.

The public board has seen 154 positive cases since the new school year began.