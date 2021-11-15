Public school board reporting nine new COVID-19 cases since Sunday

The Greater Essex County District School Board has identified nine new COVID-19 cases at local schools since Sunday.

Four of the latest cases were found in students at DM Eagle elementary school while a single case was discovered at Tecumseh Vista elementary.

On the secondary side, Leamington District high school saw two cases along with single cases at General Amherst and Riverside.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being reminded continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.

The public board has seen 152 positive cases since the new school year began.