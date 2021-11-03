Public school board reporting one new COVID-19 case Wednesday

The Greater Essex County District School Board has now logged 127 positive COVID-19 cases since the new school year began.

The latest was identified Wednesday in a student at Essex Public School.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being reminded continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.