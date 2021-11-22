Public school board reporting six positive COVID-19 cases since Friday

The Greater Essex County District School Board has now seen 174 positive cases of COVID-19 since the new school year began.

This comes after six new cases were added since Friday.

Single cases are being reported in students at Queen Elizabeth, Sandwich West and Colchester North elementary along with a case on the elementary side of Herman Academy.

One staff case has been identified at King Edward elementary as well.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being reminded continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.