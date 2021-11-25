Public school board reports five new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

The Greater Essex County District School Board has now reached 186 positive cases of COVID-19 following the addition of five more Thursday.

Single cases were identified in students at Belle River, Malden Central and Herman Academy elementary along with Essex and Walkerville high schools.

The local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected.

Families who do not receive a call can continue to send their children to school as usual.

Parents are being reminded continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.