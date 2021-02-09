Public School Board Secures Land for New D.M. Eagle Public School

The Greater Essex County District School Board has secured the land needed for a new school for students in the Tecumseh and Lakeshore area.

The 5.8-acre site is located north of Tecumseh Road, just west of Arlington Boulevard, near the current D.M. Eagle Public School which will be replaced by the new building.

The board recently received $3.7-million from the Ministry of Education to purchase the land.

Funding of $15.5-million was announced by the ministry in November 2015 to build the new school which will accommodate 651 students.

The new school is slated to open in September, but there's no word yet if that will be pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.