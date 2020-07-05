Public School Board Seeks Feedback for School Reopening's

The Greater Essex County District School Board is preparing for a possible return to class before Labour Day.

The Ministry of Education has asked boards to make plans to have students back in school by September 1st in order to maximize learning time.

The local public board rolled out an online survey for parents to gather comments and concerns.

Superintendent of Education Jeff Hillman says there will be a focus on safety, "What we want to do is to ensure that health and safety of our students and of our staff; that's our number one priority," he says.

"We've asked them questions around communication. What is it they'd like to hear about school reopening and health and safety protocols, kids wellbeing and those types of supports," says Hillman.

The board has already received more than 8,500 responses.

It will remain active until July 8.