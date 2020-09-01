Public School Board Students' First Day Back Based on Last Name

The Greater Essex County District School Board has rolled out its plan as to which students will be heading back to the classroom and when.

The first day of school will still be Thursday, September 10 for students with last names beginning with A to L while M through Z heads back to class the following day.

Kindergarten students will join their schools on September 14 and 15 also based on last names.

Regular class schedules will begin on September 16 at both the elementary and secondary level.

Superintendent of Education Jeff Hillman says this will allow staff to work with students in smaller groups.

"We have an opportunity to meet with students in smaller groups and that will help us to support those students as they return to school and are learning the new routines and safety protocols. Then, by Wednesday, September 16, we'll be back to regular class schedules."

He says the board will be reaching out to families in the next few days.

"We told families that we would divide students into two groups and we've come to an agreement on how best to do that. All of our students will receive direct information from their schools shortly that will remind them of their grouping and their schedule for return to school."

Hillman says this should be the last time any changes are made.

"The changes that were made last week, we think, are the final changes that will happen. It has been an interesting little while in terms of getting new information, but we're confident that the information that we've shared is the best that we have and is a very good plan to return starting next week."

The entire staggered back to school schedule can be found on the public board's website.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi