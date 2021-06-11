Public School Board to Offer Virtual and In-Person Learning for 2021-22 School Year

The Greater Essex County District School Board has release its plan for the 2021-22 school year.

According to a release, the board is planning for a return to in-person learning for all students.

The board says it's the best learning model for students – academically, emotionally and physically.

However, the board is offering an opportunity for students and their families to opt out of in-person learning.

They will be able to make their decision between July 28 and August 6.

The board says "elementary students who choose a remote learning option will participate in the elementary virtual school while secondary students will attend classes through their home schools through webcams."

