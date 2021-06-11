iHeartRadio
30°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Public School Board to Offer Virtual and In-Person Learning for 2021-22 School Year

am800-news-greater-essex-county-district-school-board-sign

The Greater Essex County District School Board has release its plan for the 2021-22 school year.

According to a release, the board is planning for a return to in-person learning for all students.

The board says it's the best learning model for students – academically, emotionally and physically.

However, the board is offering an opportunity for students and their families to opt out of in-person learning.

They will be able to make their decision between July 28 and August 6.

The board says "elementary students who choose a remote learning option will participate in the elementary virtual school while secondary students will attend classes through their home schools through webcams."
 

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE