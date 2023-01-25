Public school exam schedule bumped back due to winter storm

The winter storm in southern Ontario has impacted exams for public school students.

Buses were cancelled this morning due to the snow, and as a result secondary exams scheduled for Wednesday will be written on the next day that buses are running.

Greater Essex County District School Board Superintendent of Education, Josh Canty, says they've basically just pushed the exams up sequentially.

"So the period 1 exams that were going to run today will now be running tomorrow, and period 2 will the following day, etc. So we just move everything up, because there were some equity issues in terms of some students being able to get in and some students not being able to get in," he said.

He says the board keeps an extra day related to the regular exam schedule, in case of weather related issues so they were prepared.

"We call it inclement weather day, and it's the final day, day 5 of the four day exam period, so we have that day already in our plans in case this happens and it happened to happen this year. So things should go ahead as scheduled starting tomorrow."

Canty says the delay to the exam schedule is a great opportunity for students to do very well on their tests because they'll have an extra day to study.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi