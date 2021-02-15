Public Secondary Students to go Virtual if Buses are Cancelled

A snow day isn't in the cards for some students with the Greater Essex County District School Board.

According to the release, "in the current school year, in the event that student transportation is cancelled in the city and/or the county, all secondary students will participate exclusively in remote on-line learning for that day."

Elementary schools will be open until further notice, so officials say anyone not effected by a bus cancellation is expected to attend class as planned — students forced to stay home who are not already learning virtually would have a typical snow day.

Facilities for the STEPS and GAINS programs will remain open, but parents will need to provide transportation if buses are cancelled.

Officials expect to make a decision by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says it will follow its usual inclement weather policy.

Parents and students will be notified of any changes through the board's website and social media platforms Tuesday morning.