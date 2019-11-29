Public Session Held for Lakeshore's Shoreline Management Plan

The town held a public information session at the Atlas Tube Centre Thursday night to gather input and increase awareness on shoreline hazards. Lakeshore budgeted $40,000 to have Stantec Consulting Ltd. and Zuzek Inc. analyze and map municipal shorelines.

Peter Zuzek says the flood mapping of area shorelines hasn't been done since 1976, so the first phase is gathering data.

"Collecting new information on the depth of the lake as well as information through aerial photos of the shoreline," he says. "This fall has really been about starting the study and collecting initial data sets."

He tells AM800 News the same concerns continue to be brought forward by residents.

"Even if they do a really good job with their shoreline protection or their [break] walls, there are neighbours that either can't afford or are not interested in upgrading," says Zuzek. "There are places where there's a weak link sometimes that's not their own property that can impact them in a negative way."

Zuzek says a lot-by-lot approach may not be the best way to battle shoreline flooding and erosion.

"Which is historically the way we've treated these shorelines and one of the things we want to bring forward in the future through this plan is the importance of everybody working together and contributing to maybe one type of shoreline protection so that it's uniform and continuous." he added.

Zuzek hopes to have some recommendations ready by next spring.

He says residents who couldn't make it out to the information session can participate in the plan through the town's website.