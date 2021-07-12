Publicly Funded Homeless Shelter and Hub Won't Effect Downtown Mission

The city announced interest in creating a 60-bed homeless shelter hub over the weekend that could take years to materialize — citing challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Windsor's Downtown Mission has been providing those services through donations for years, and Executive Director Reverend Ron Dunn says that won't change with the arrival of a publically funded facility.

Work will continue towards funding and building the mission's new $7.2-million building, Dunn said Sunday. He tells AM800 news that the mission welcomes more help housing those in need.

"It's what we tried to do a couple years ago with the purchase of the former Central Branch of the Windsor Public Library," he says. "We had mental health, addiction outreach, all those people that the city's now talking about and that's the right mix, so I think there's some great partnerships to be formed and we're looking forward to the process."

Dunn agrees with the city's proposed approach.

"I think the emergency shelter review done a year or so ago pointed out that we need properly funded facilities and pointed out that the city shouldn't do their own," he says. "The fact that they're looking to partner with a qualified agency is exciting."

He admits creating a publically funded hub could create challenges for the mission in the future.

"It changes the game a bit honestly. As exciting as it is it might present some challenges as well because we simply can't compete at a staffing level in terms of what city funded organizations can pay versus what we pay," added Dunn.

Mayor Drew Dilkens told CTV Windsor federal and provincial funding is on the table for a potential site with a long-term goal of getting people into stable housing.

However, it could take years to locate a suitable location through the planning process if city council gets behind the idea.