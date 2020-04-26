Publicly Funded Schools in Ontario to Stay Closed Until May 31

The province has announced publicly-funded schools in Ontario will remain closed until at least May 31.

According to a statement released Sunday, the extension of the closure was based on advice from the Chief Medical Officer of Health and other officials at the COVID-19 command table.

The Ontario PC's closed schools for two weeks after March Break in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. The government then extended that closure with the intention of reopening schools for May 4 and later to May 12.

According to the statement, the extension is meant to give officials time to review updated modelling data.

Both Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce have previously stressed that the school year has not yet been cancelled indefinitely.

Instead, the province has invested in online learning tools to help bridge the gap and allow students to continue learning.