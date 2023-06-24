Pull out your yoga mats for International Day of Yoga

Pull out your yoga mats for this weekend.

Windsor-Essex will be celebrating the 9th annual International Day of Yoga this year today.

The Art of Living Foundation, Gujarati Samaj of Windsor, and the Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation of Canada are hosting the event this year.

This event is open to all ages and will share yoga as a practice to create peace, health, and happiness.

Yoga is a physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in India.

Samir Thaker, Director with Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation of Canada, says there are many benefits to yoga.

"It helps you in various aspects of your life. It is very helpful for human health. The celebration is for the harmony and peace for a better health of humanity."

He says this is the 9th year the event has been held.

"Bringing people, bringing awareness around yoga to people, that's why we do this event every year. This is the 9th year in a row that we have been doing it in Windsor-Essex."

Thaker says all ages are welcome to attend.

"It is really even more useful for children to start yoga, this is from the beginning helping them improve their memory, their stress, and all of those anxieties, children mental health, they can really work on it and it helps them face all of the challenges in life from the beginning."

Previous years the event was held at Malden Park or at the Riverfront, however this year it will be held at Central Park Athletics, located at 3400 Grand Marais Road East.

The event begins at 9 a.m., with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Those attending are asked to bring their own yoga mat and a refillable water bottle.

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually in June all over the world since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi