PUMA Clinic opening at former Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre

Windsor Regional Hospital is opening a new pediatric clinic for urgent medical assessments of children 17 years of age and under.

The PUMA Clinic – short for Pediatric Urgent Medical Assessment Clinic – will open on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at the site of the former Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre.

It will be open seven days a week, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The goal of the clinic is to handle a recent, and expected surge in children and youth seeking medical attention amid the ongoing pandemic.

Officials hope this clinic will help focus on this demographic and divert patients from the Emergency Department to help reduce wait times for all demographics.

With files from Aaron Mahoney