Pupatello Opens Campaign Office in Anticipation of Federal Election

A local candidate for Windsor-West has launched her campaign with only speculation there will be a federal election next month.

Liberal Candidate and political veteran Sandra Pupatello officially opened her campaign office at 2950 Dougall Ave. Saturday, a day before a federal election is expected to be called Sunday.

"I think it's important and I want people in Windsor to know that I'm anxious and I want to be their MP," she says. "I'm working really hard by starting sooner and just getting out there to actually meet people and the response has been really good."

Pupatello announced her candidacy three weeks ago and tells CTV Windsor she's been knocking on doors everyday ever since.

"I would say I jumped the gun several times since three weeks ago and I'm really pleased to do that," she added.

New Democrat Brian Masse is the long-time incumbent in Windsor-West — Anthony Orlando is running for the Conservatives.

Unnamed sources speculate Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Rideau Hall Sunday to ask that Parliament be dissolved.

If Parliament is dissolved, the 2021 Federal Election could kick-off as early as Sept. 20.