Pupatello positive despite loss in Windsor West

The NDP's Brian Masse is holding on to his seat in Windsor West.

While results aren't official just yet, Masse garnered about 43% of the vote with Liberal Sandra Pupatello earning roughly 28% — a performance she's calling disappointing.

Pupatello says, while a win would have been nice, she has no regrets.

"I feel like we put up the best fight imaginable. It felt like a great campaign, very organized, I had great volunteers. We've got to respect how people voted and the majority of people, if they want to have the NDP, that's what they're going to get and we have to accept that."

Pupatello says her campaign team was top notch.

"The campaign was awesome. I had just the best volunteers, excitement, a really great social media plan. We picked the right issues. I know that the rejuvenation of the west end resonated with people. That didn't materialize into votes, but that doesn't mean that that issue can go away."

Pupatello says, despite the defeat, she's feeling positive.

"Nobody should be running for the title, you should be running for the issues and that's what always drove me," she continued. "We're at the far end of the 401 here and we deserve to have a bigger voice, more attention, we've got more issues to contend with and we demand more attention."

Masse has represented Windsor West for 19 years.

Rounding out the ballot in the riding were Conservative Anthony Orlando, Matthew Giancola of the People's Party of Canada and Margaret Villamizar of the Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada.

- with files from Rob Hindi