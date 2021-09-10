Pupatello touts experience in delivering in Windsor-West race

The Liberal candidate in the Windsor West race, Sandra Pupatello, also held a campaign event in the city Friday.

It took place across the street from the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant.

Pupatello announced her commitment to attract new product investment in Windsor's manufacturing economy, and went after the other parties over it.

"So keeping these workers working is corporate welfare according to Conservatives. I'm the only candidate in this race that has the experience to land funds and products in Windsor and across Ontario."

She also touted the Liberal plans on the green energy transition, including a one-and-a-half billion dollar plan for EV rebates.

"To encourage people to buy those EV cars. $700-million in a program to build 50,000 more EV chargers so people feel comfortable buying those EV vehicles and getting to carbon neutral by 2050 without ditching our economy."

Pupatello says we're at a crucial time in our country, and she believes her background in the previous provincial Liberal government positions herself best to represent the area.

"We're looking for our economy to have that reboot that it needs and here in Windsor our automotive industry matters. I'm asking the people of Windsor-West to choose the candidate with experience, experience in government and experience in delivering new product for this area."

Pupatello is seeking the seat in Windsor West against N-D-P incumbent Brian Masse, Conservative canadidate Anthony Orlando, Matt Giancola from the People's Party of Canada and Margaret Villamizar of the Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada.

— with files from CTV Windsor