Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks to win NFC West

SEATTLE — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy never doubted he'd take the field for the 49ers with a chance at winning a division title.

But how long Purdy would be able to play through his oblique injury lingered all night in the mind of San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan.

“We were going to see how long he'd last and we were ready to go with (backup) Josh (Johnson),” Shanahan said. “But he just got comfortable and got better as the game went on. It’s pretty unbelievable.”

Purdy threw a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night.

Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes.

The Niners got a handful of big plays from their rookie quarterback, who didn't make any throws during the limited practice time leading into the game.

“My mindset was I was coming into this place to play and start. That was that,” Purdy said.

Playing on the road for the first time in his career, Purdy connected on his first 11 pass attempts, including a 28-yard TD to Kittle in the first quarter when Purdy executed two fakes before hitting his tight end wide open.

The play was called “Hollywood” and was flawless in its execution.

“Whenever Kyle dials something up that you know you’re gonna get the ball, you try to speak it into existence. So you got to say ‘touchdown’ and visualize it, and it was actually perfect,” Kittle said.

Purdy and Kittle connected again early in the second half as Seattle’s defense blew a coverage and left Kittle open for a 54-yard TD and a 21-3 San Francisco lead. Purdy finished 17 of 26 for 217 yards, joining Aaron Rodgers as the only QBs since at least 1950 to have a passer rating of at least 115 in each of their first two starts.

Seattle (7-7) lost for the fourth time in five games and its playoff hopes took another hit. Geno Smith threw for 238 yards and Seattle’s first offensive TD this season against the 49ers, but was under constant pressure.

Seattle pulled within one score late in the fourth quarter after Robbie Gould missed a 43-yard field goal and the Seahawks went 67 yards in 1:25. Smith hit Noah Fant on a 10-yard TD with 3:35 remaining.

But Purdy converted a third-and-1 with a scramble before the 2-minute warning, and Jordan Mason sealed the victory with a 55-yard rush with 1:02 remaining.