Push button start vehicles identified as susceptible to theft

The dismantling of a major international auto theft ring based in Windsor has revealed the type of vehicles thieves are targeting.

Bryan Gast, Vice President of Investigative Services of Équité Association, told a news conference Thursday in Windsor that thieves are targeting push button start vehicles through various methods.

The methods include using technology to access the vehicle's on-board diagnostic system to reprogram a key fob or using technology to intercept the radio frequency from a remote key fob to then access a vehicle.

A 16-month joint service investigation called Project FAIRFIELD has resulted in the recovery of 138 stolen vehicles, including luxury vehicles, newer model pick-up trucks and SUVs, worth over $9-million.

Investigators say 54 of the 138 vehicles recovered were Dodge Ram pickup trucks while another high percentage were Jeep Cherokees.

Gast says all push button vehicles are susceptible, it really depends on what the demand is when it comes to the make or model.

"Some groups are targeting a particular vehicle. This particular group was interested in the Dodge Rams and the Chrysler vehicle products, which means they had the technology to steal it as well as they had an end point, a destination for it to go to," he says.

In all, 23 people are facing 279 charges in connection to the case, including 13 people from Windsor-Essex who are facing 183 of the total charges.

Bryan Gast, vice president of investigative services for Équité Association, speaking during a news conference in Windsor. Aug. 3, 2023 (Photo: Rusty Thomson)

Gast says push button start vehicle owners should take precautions, which includes getting a Faraday bag to hold your keys.

"It's a bag, it's a pouch, anything that is lined with metallic, special material that blocks all radio frequencies from coming and going from that bag," he says. "Essentially you're putting your key fob in that bag and when used properly, a relay attack would not be successful if that blocking is successful."

Gast points out that it's not just the owners of high-end vehicles that need to take steps to avoid being a victim of a car theft.

"Any push button start vehicle owner really needs to take the same precautions because the trends shift. Today it's Chrysler, tomorrow it could be a different brand," he says. "So really just being aware, taking precautions, use the Faraday pouch, use as many layers as you possibly can to make it harder for them to be successful and steal your vehicle.

Along with a Faraday bag, Équité Association recommends several other measures that drivers could use to avoid theft, include installing tracking devices, steering or pedal locks, theft deterrent decals, an audible alarm or installing a kill switch, which activates an emergency brake to stop the car.

Équité Association, a not-for-profit organization that assists in insurance fraud and crime investigations, released a report in June that estimated that the insurance industry nationally lost more than $1-billion in vehicle-theft claims in 2022, up from $700-million in 2021.