Push Continues to Increase Hot Spot Vaccination Rates

The push continues to get people living or working in Windsor-Essex hot spots, vaccinated.

Friday's weekly summary by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit showed vaccination rates at or below 50 per cent for the regions seven hot spots, with the exception of those in the N9Y postal code having a vaccination rate of 63 per cent.

Health unit Chief Nursing Officer and CEO, Theresa Marentette, hopes the numbers will increase now that anyone over the age of 12 is now eligible.

"If you have a child that's 12 years of age and and older and you yourself as the parent or guardian haven't been immunized, come to a site or pharmacy or physician and get vaccinated, everyone."

With higher rates of language barriers and vulnerable populations in the hot spots, Marentette says community partners are working to mitigate any challenges.

"Provide information, make sure that information is provided in the languages that they understand and speak so that they can actually be informed about what we're offering and make sure any of the questions are answered," she adds.

Marentette says the Chamber of Commerce and City of Windsor also continue to support vaccination efforts with transpiration.

"Transportation for people living in hot spots to attend a vaccine clinic is still in place, free transportation there and back through one of the taxi services and City of Windsor offering Transit Windsor," she says. "It's a great initiative and we hope people use it."

Total hot spot coverage with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is 49.3 per cent while the entire region's overall coverage is 53.6 per cent.

Hot spot postal codes in Windsor-Essex are N8H, N8X, N8Y, N9A, N9B, N9C and N9Y.