Push for the Border to Open Faces Twitter Backlash from Canadians

A U.S. congressman is facing backlash from Canadians after pushing to ease travel restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border.

New York Democrat Rep. Brian Higgins tweeted a call for both countries to get moving on talks to reopen the border in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic this week.

Canadians were quick to respond via Twitter and it wasn't to support his stance.

Higgins says he understands where Canadians are coming with the failure of the Trump administration to contain the pandemic, but there has to be a way to slowly ease restrictions without jeopardizing public safety.

He says representatives in northern border states will keep pleading their case.

The Association for Canadian Studies found 86 per cent of Canadians are opposed to letting U.S. tourists in to the country with just 11 per cent in favour.

Border restrictions will remain in place until July 21, but a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. makes a strong case for an extension before the deadline passes.

