Putin orders 36-hour holiday cease-fire in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine - Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Moscow's armed forces to hold a 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine this weekend for the Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday.

Putin did not appear to make his cease-fire order conditional on a Ukrainian agreement to follow suit, and it wasn't clear whether hostilities would actually cease.

Ukrainian officials have previously dismissed Russian peace moves as playing for time to regroup their forces and prepare for additional attacks.

At various points during the war that started Feb. 24, Putin has ordered limited and local truces to allow evacuations of civilians or other humanitarian purposes in Ukraine.

Thursday's was the first time Putin directed his troops to cease fire throughout Ukraine.

