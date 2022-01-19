Putting a stop to human trafficking focus of Crime Stoppers Month

January is Crime Stoppers Month and this year the organization is putting a spotlight on human trafficking.

The theme is 'Stop the Crime of Human Trafficking' and Police Coordinator Constable Lauren Brisco says, while many aren't aware, human trafficking does happen in Windsor-Essex.

She says it's a crime that often goes unreported.

"A lot of times victims don't feel comfortable coming forward, whether it's because they don't view themselves as a victim or they're fearful for their life or they're dependent on this person," she says. "It is here and a lot of times people think it's just a national problem or it's other places, but we do have it happening here in Windsor."

Brisco says the local numbers are surprising.

"Last year, human trafficking investigations, there was 14 investigations and there was 12 related charges involving human trafficking," says Brisco. "So, with Crime Stoppers, we're trying to educate people more on signs that maybe if there's somebody you know, a loved one that might be getting involved in human trafficking."

She says recruiting can begin at a very young age.

"So it's really important for parents, coaches, caregivers, guardians to be aware of what your kids are doing on social media because if they are talking to strangers, they might start luring them in that way, saying I'll buy you this or buy you that," she says.

It's estimated 95% of human trafficking involves women and girls with over 43% of victims between the ages of 18 and 24.

More information about what to look for and potential signs of human trafficking can be found on the Crime Stoppers website.

— with files from AM800's Kathie McMann