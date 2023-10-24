PWHL reveals logo ahead of inaugural season

TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League has unveiled its logo, marking the countdown to its inaugural season.

It's a 'W', meant to highlight women, styled with crossed hockey sticks and a puck that sits within the middle of the letterform. The design portrays a faceoff, representing a new beginning in women's hockey, according to a release.

The primary colour of the logo is purple.

The PWHL, established in the summer, comprises six teams in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, New York, Boston, and Minnesota.

The league held its first draft in September following a short free-agency period.

Training camps are set to open in November, with the season planned to begin in January.