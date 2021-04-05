Q1 Sales Up Four Per Cent for FCA Canada

Sales are up overall for FCA Canada in the first quarter of 2021.

According to a release from parent company Stellanis, total sales are up four per cent from last year's first quarter totals and retail sales are up 28 per cent for the calendar year to this point in 2021.

The Windsor made Pacifica saw sales jump from 674 to 1,434 in the first quarter for a 113 per cent uptick.

Caravan sales dropped from 8,408 units sold to 3,396, but that's in part due to the retiring of the model last year.

The new Grand Caravan sold 681 units in the first quarter of 2021.