QB Derek Carr signs with New Orleans Saints

(New Orleans, LA) -- Derek Carr is heading to the NFC.

The quarterback signed a four-year contract with New Orleans Saints on Monday.

Carr spent his first nine years in the league with the Raiders after being drafted by the team in 2014.

He was released by Las Vegas last month just before the deadline that would've guaranteed 40-million dollars of his contract for the next two years.

The Saints finished last season with a record of 7-10 and have missed the playoffs for two straight years.

