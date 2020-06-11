Qualifying Extended for Ryder Cup

Steve Stricker now gets six captain's picks for his U.S. Ryder Cup team, and qualifying has been extended by one week.

The changes announced Wednesday account for golf not being played for three months during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those three months wiped out three majors from the qualifying period. It all depends on whether the Ryder Cup is played Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin as scheduled. A decision is expected by the end of the month.

Players lost nine events that offered qualifying points.

The change means Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods are now outside the automatic qualifiers. But qualifying is just over 60% completed.



with files from Canadian Press