Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves her beloved Balmoral

A hearse carrying the late Queen Elizabeth II's oak coffin has left her beloved Balmoral Castle on Sunday. 

The coffin of the late monarch is beginning a six-hour road journey to Edinburgh. 

She died Thursday at Balmoral after a 70-year reign and is starting her last journey back to London for a state funeral Sept. 19. 

Crowds are expected to line the route as the nation mourns its longest-reigning monarch, the only one most Britons have ever known. Early Sunday, flowers and other tributes  a small Paddington Bear toy, a hand-drawn picture of the queen were piled up outside the gates of Balmoral.

