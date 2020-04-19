Quenneville Remaining Positive about NHL Season

NHL coaches around the league are remaining optimistic the season and playoffs can still be salvaged.

Florida Panthers coach and Windsor native Joel Quenneville is among them and says he can't wait for the season to resume.

"Now we're in a situation where we would love to play and I think with the enthusiasm that we've seen in the last little while hopefully that's going to happen. In the meantime, I think there's a little bit more excitement right now. We're talking hockey and I think it could happen and hopefully soon."

Quenneville says he stays in regular communication with his players and team General Manager Dale Tallon.

"Over the course of it you're talking to players, you're keeping in touch with Dale and you're talking to other players and coaches around the league. You're sorting out things and listening and watching the news and other things as well."

The league went on hiatus March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NHL playoffs would have gotten underway earlier this month.

— with files from the Canadian Press