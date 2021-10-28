Quenneville resigns as Florida Panthers head coach amid sexual assault allegations

Windsor native Joel Quenneville has resigned as head coach of the Florida Panthers.

The team made the announcement late Thursday night after Quenneville met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman to discuss his involvement in an alleged sexual assault in 2010 involving a Chicago Blackhawks player — Quenneville was the head coach of the team at the time.

A statement from Bettman Thursday night says, "Mr. Quenneville as among several former members of the club's leadership group who mishandled the 2010 sexual assault claim by former player Kyle Beach against the club's then-video coach, Brad Aldrich."

The statement goes on to say the NHL will take no further action against Quenneville at this time, but if he wishes to re-enter the league in any capacity he'll have to meet with Bettman first.

The Panthers have not yet announced who will replace Quenneville as head coach.