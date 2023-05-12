Quick response from WPS patrol officers stops attempted break-in

Windsor Police are crediting a quick response from their patrol officers to the arrest of a someone attempting a break-and-enter at a business.

According to police, shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday morning officers responded to a possible break and enter in progress at a business in the 4100 block of Walker Road.

When they arrived on scene, the officers determined that the suspect was still inside the building and set up a perimeter around the property.

When a woman exited the business, police say she was immediately taken into custody without incident.

A 40-year-old women from Harrow has been charged with breaking and entering and possession of break-in instruments.

Anyone with information is urged to contact WPS at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) if they want to remain anonymous.